Doug Casey Shares Why We Are Leaving The Eye Of The Hurricane

My returning guest in this episode is Doug Casey. Doug is a world-renowned speculator and libertarian philosopher that wrote the definitive book on profiting from periods of economic turmoil, Crisis Investing, a #1 New York Times bestseller.
His books, Totally Incorrect (2012) and Right on the Money (2013), continue his mission of challenging statism and advocating liberty and free markets and his new project with John Hunt, the Highground Series Books that include Speculator, Druglord and the new release, Assasin, challenges thinking around morality, philosophy and much much more.
"Adventure... intrigue... philosophy... politics... you'll find it all in this fast-paced novel from Doug Casey and John Hunt. Most importantly, you'll find thoughts -- the kind of thoughts that will make you think too." --Bill Bonner (Author of Empire of Debt and Mobs, Messiahs, and Markets)
Doug has been a guest on hundreds of radio and TV shows, including David Letterman and Charlie Rose, and has been featured in publications such as Time, Forbes, People, and the Washington Post. Founder of Casey Research, he is a regular keynote speaker at FreedomFest, the world’s largest gathering of libertarians and like-minded thinkers. He currently spends most of his time in Argentina and Uruguay, as well traveling to various dysfunctional hellholes.
