The Public Will Be SHUT OUT Of Gold & Silver | Andy Schectman

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"By the time the herd catches on the insiders are probably already moving in the other direction," says Andy Schectman, CEO & president of Miles Franklin Precious Metal Investments. The COMEX 50-day average rate of gold withdraws just hit a new record high. The wealthy are now taking delivery of physical precious metals. The big money and insiders are making their moves early, but at the end, "the public will just be shut out," says Schectman.