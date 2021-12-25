BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"And for the One who should ask our Father..."
Aka SpiritualMessengers of God
Aka SpiritualMessengers of God
8 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
35 views • December 25, 2021
Listen to spiritual messengers of God answer a question of who they are and why they have come.

Hear more of their messages in the playlist, "Birth of the Messiah," on this channel.

This is an original recording from 1970 made by a person unfamiliar with how to use a tape recorder. Now, 50 years later, you might just grab your smart phone. At least, unlike the shepherds in the fields (in Luke 2), we could record them.

You see, God did not send them to Hollywood, but instead, He chose to send His spiritual messengers to a simple town, named Globe, in the desert mountains (at the same latitude as the land where Jesus walked) with a message for the whole world.

"We have come but for one purpose, and that is to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah."

We are fortunate to have even these recordings.

This may help listeners to better understand. Read "What Did You Come Out to See?" at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/what-did-you-come-out-to-see-ec155154636a

Since it is hard to take photographs of angels, for the video we added statues of angels from a mission to fill in for them. (It was also my first time to use a video camera.) But the audio is authentic. And their real presence to experience is much more glorious, powerful and loving than one can describe!

Read "We Give This Message from our Father" – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/we-give-this-message-from-our-father-ac23667c51ac

But, if in the quiet of your mind, you think of God first, and then of them, our Father has said that He will send a spiritual messenger to you.

"Seek and ye shall find."
Keywords
angels announcepreparation for messiahgods love for us
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Sterling Ashworth
TSA&#8217;s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

TSA’s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

Morgan S. Verity
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy