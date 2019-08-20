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China's Belt and Road Initiative
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278 views • August 20, 2019
The One Belt and One Road initiative is the most visionary and far reaching international development since the 1940’s. This remarkable trade network, unprecedented in scale and potential, now promises to stimulate not only trade and commerce across Eurasia and Africa, but also to contribute to cultural understanding and peaceful development.
Additional Resources:
Report on One Belt, One Road initiative from Tomorrow's World Analysis: https://mailchi.mp/c6f8412493ba/twanalysis
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Analysis:
www.TomorrowsWorldViewpoint.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
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Additional Resources:
Report on One Belt, One Road initiative from Tomorrow's World Analysis: https://mailchi.mp/c6f8412493ba/twanalysis
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Analysis:
www.TomorrowsWorldViewpoint.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
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