Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A LATE NIGHT COSTA RICA JUNGLE CHAT
channel image
KevinJJohnston
265 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
16 views
Published 17 hours ago

Just saying hello to all of you from the jungle in Costa Rica.

It's too bad that all of you are up there freezing your asses off in Canada and believe me, if I had a place big enough I would invite you all to party with me here!

Costa Rica is exactly what I needed to get my mental health back and bring some meaning to my life.

#costarica #jungle #mentalhealth #canadians #canada #winter #coldtemperatures #party

Keywords
funfollowersappreciationrestrictionssocialmediacostaricakindwordsamazingbar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket