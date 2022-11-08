Published Scientific Reseach Proves Covid-19 Causes Blood Clots

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"There is clinical evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein has been detected in clots retrieved from COVID-19 patients with acute ischemic stroke and myocardial infarction"
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/why-spike-protein-causes-abnormal-blood-clots-200-symptoms_4842684.html
drbillmcgraw.com