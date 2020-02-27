How To Get Rid Of Dark Circles in Just 3 Days Shocking Results

This video is about how to get rid of dark circles. It helps remove dark circles under eyes in just 3 days.

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Hey guys, welcome to today's remedy for dark circles.

Not only is dark circles a sign of not getting enough sleep, it is also linked to your liver's health but you may also get them from using electronics with a bright screen in the dark. Now, many people opt for laser treatment as they feel that that's their only option but today I'm going to help you with 4 simple ingredients you can find readily.

Lemon, cucumber, potato and rose water. Potatoes are rich in vitamin c just like lemons, but they also have a good amount of vitamin b, minerals such as potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc and iron. We want the juice of this vegetable so go ahead and grate the potato and put it in a strainer. You may also use a blender.

Next, we're going to do the same with the cucumber. So skin it and repeat. Cucumber reduces dark circles and that is why you might see people in movies using cucumber slices on their eyes. It also fights against cellulite, rejuvenates your skin, treats open pores, reverses skin damage and soothe sunburns.

I'm just applying the excess cucumber juice to my skin as not to waste all that goodness. Now, prepare your lemon by slicing it in half and we're ready to make the remedy!

Mix the potato and cucumber juice in a bowl, squeeze one half of the lemon and finally, add the rose water and you're done! Rosewater is amazing, it is anti-inflammatory, reduces irritated skin and is a great cleanser and lemon is known as a skin brightener so it will definately help with ligtening your dark circles.

To use this, just dip a cotton ball into the mixture and apply it to your dark circles and you will see your dark circles disappear over time!

I'm using it on my hands just to show you how it will look like but remember to wash it off after 30 minutes. You must make this fresh every time, so just make a portion enough for one use or you can apply it onto any other areas you would like to heal and lighten.

That is all for now, I hope you enjoyed today's tip and find it helpful. Don't forget to subscribe so you don't miss out on any future videos, you can also like our face book page at My Simple Remedies!