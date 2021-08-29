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TASKFORCE PINEAPPLE EXPRESS: We are TRIGGERED, we will NOT STOP Evacuation Efforts 8/28
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280 views • August 29, 2021
#taskforcepineapple #pineappleexpress #pineapple

UPDATE from Lt Col Scott Mann, retired Green Beret Aug 28:

As the Kabul airport closes, and the US withdrawal begins and ends, it is up to private-public efforts such as Task Force Pineapple to save our American citizens, their families, and these brave Afghans.

We must now honor our promise by moving them over land.

Task Force Pineapple is collaborating with other American Special Operations veterans to create and leverage their skill for rescue corridors that can move citizens and Afghans in duress to immediate safety and ultimately freedom. However, we must get these people moving now.

Once all Americans are gone and 1 September arrives, communications with groups like Pineapple will be much more difficult. There are things we can do now to prepare for that, but this is our time to come together as a nation to make that happen.

We need resources, funding, and Americans, the media, politicians, and business owners to donate to the 501(c)(3) operationrecovery.org so that this veteran effort of rescuing Afghans & American citizens can begin before the hunt is underway.

Scott Mann says: The news media is LYING to you about the numbers of people that are endangered. We are talking THOUSANDS. And as they are shutting down access to the airport, we have to alter the plan.

We are going to create rescue corridors for American citizens and allies
We will not stop. We are all volunteers. We have retired Green Berets, Seals and Marine Raiders. Many have not slept.... We are moving, and we cannot fail it. This is about keeping the promises made.

I dont think we will get another run at this.... we have one chance.
If you can help, please donate any amount, go to http://www.operationrecovery.org

Scott Mann on Twitter: @RooftopLeader
Keywords
afghanistangreen beretpineapple expresscovert evacuationscott mann
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