YOUR FIRST HOLIDAY SEASON OF THE BRONZE AGE!!!

Hello our friends! We are Healers, Teachers, & Guides here to help humanity through the Great Change of The Yugas.













We are bridging the gap between what has been and what will be. We work to expose humanities true potential and help those that are awakening to navigate towards their individual highest possibilities.













We are intuitive empaths-remote viewers-channelers-and healers of diverse backgrounds including being Reiki Master Teachers-Medical Qigong-Pranic Healing-Yoga-Meditation-Personal Training-Fitness/Wellness Nutrition-Craniosacral Therapy-Vedic Astrology & much more...













To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)





Please Email Us At [email protected]













We do most of our sessions by phone but also can do Whatsapp, Signal, or Facebook Messenger as well by voice with no video.













​A quick Energy Clearing Chakra Alignment can be done in 15 minutes or so and the recommended donation is $50.













Most Aura Readings-Lifepath/Biofield Tuning/Energy Work-Instruction/Channeling-Contacting Ancestors-Higher Self/Spiritual Coaching/Medical Intuitive sessions take 30-45 minutes and the typical donations range from $100-$150.













​As far as a Vedic Birth Chart goes we need date, place, and exact time of birth to be accurate. It usually takes some time to put together a chart and then the session which includes Biofield Tuning/Energy Work takes 45-60 minutes typically. Most people donate $150-$250 for a chart and session.













Since spots book up quickly we ask for the donation in advance to secure your timeslot.













We look forward to working with you!













Namaste!