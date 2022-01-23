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Beware of Bank Bail-Ins - A Bail Out Using Your Money
Prosciencetruth
Prosciencetruth
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254 views • January 23, 2022
From I Allegedly - Dan

Banks are in a precarious spot right now. Banks are complaining that they cannot get employees and they are in serious need of help. The last time our economy took a dive the bags for bailed out by the government. That will not happen this time because the banks will be bailed out by the depositors. This is called a bail in.

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Here are the links to the stories mentioned in this video.

https://amp.theatlantic.com/amp/artic...

https://www.401krollover.com/bank-bai...

https://blogs.loc.gov/law/2013/04/the...

https://www.streetinsider.com/dr/news...

https://www.streetinsider.com/dr/news...

https://www.streetinsider.com/dr/news...

https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-ec...

https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam...

https://www.bakermckenzie.com/-/media...

https://legislation.gov.im/cms/images...

https://wap.business-standard.com/art...

https://www.fsb.org/2021/12/bail-in-e...

https://www.dkattorneys.com/publicati...

https://www.mondaq.com/canada/financi...

https://7news.com.au/business/banking...

https://www.abc.net.au/radio/programs...

https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2022/01/21/b...

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...

https://fortune.com/2022/01/21/bank-o...

https://indianexpress.com/article/bus...

https://www.lexology.com/library/deta...

https://cdn2.hubspot.net/hub/233034/f...

https://realestateagentspain.com/en/b...

https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2022/01/21/c...

https://nomadcapitalist.com/finance/h...

https://www.marketwatch.com/amp/story...

https://www.financeworldnet.com/banki...

https://youtu.be/Mq_3regDRbk


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Mirrored from https://youtu.be/N0AjfLTZn0k
Keywords
economymoneygovernmentbanksinflationbail-insbail outiallegedlydepositor
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