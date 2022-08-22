Charge All Electronics w/ 1 Solar Panel Expandible System

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I currently run off-grid w/ camper using just 1 Solar Panel, & 1 Walmart Deep Cell Battery. That runs all lights, & 2 vent fans running all the time 24/7. The refrigerator & heat run off of 12 volt controller & use propane to heat & cool. I use a 750 Watt Inverter connected to the 1 Deep Cell Battery to charge all electronics. If I leave Jumper Cables connected to 4 Golf Cart Batteries in Tandem, I can use my circular saw all day off of batteries for 1 day using a 1500 watt inverter connected to the Golf Cart Batteries. Having more solar panels would mean I could run all the power tools I wanted off grid without having a utility bill. I intend on setting up an Off-Grid Video Pod Cast, Survivalist Reality TV, New Reporting, & Video Production Co-op above Franconia Notch New Hampshire on Snowmobile, Equestrian, & Hiking trail network in the mountains w/ routes all the way up to the Canadian Arctic. More videos & information: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick