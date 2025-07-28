BrightLearn - Sinus Survival: The Holistic Medical Treatment for Allergies, Asthma, Bronchitis, Colds and Sinusitis by Robert S. Ivker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode delves into the often-overlooked significance of sinuses, exploring Dr. Robert S. Ivker's book "Sinus Survival: The Holistic Medical Treatment for Allergies, Asthma, Bronchitis, Colds and Sinusitis," which emphasizes a holistic approach to treating and preventing sinus issues by addressing environmental, physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and social health factors.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.