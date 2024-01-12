I addressed Graphene in all vaccines with Clay Clark yesterday Jan 10 2024

"We knew this was going to be deadly because you would attack yourself because you injected graphene. Don't inject it and you're fine! When you look at that graphene has been in every shot there is on the market, that's the 2017 Gatti paper, G-A-T-T-I. (http://tinyurl.com/2017GattiPaper) They showed you not only the graphene but all the contaminants. We showed it in Vaccine Court, how they were injecting this stuff under the skin. Oh in the Gardasil vaccines, in fact, it's just in every vaccine always has been. Again, I said that in 2017. We testified at great length in Vaccine Court. That's a lot of our book Plague Of Corruption.

(Full interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2bWuzjUOTGvl/)