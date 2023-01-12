The green reset: Klaus Schwab and his WEF management explain how they want to "transform" the whole world World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab and his leadership have addressed the public ahead of the annual summit in Davos to explain how they intend to transform the entire world. This system transition should lead to a technological, CO2-neutral world economy that does justice to all genders and makes production and consumption behavior climate-friendly across all sectors. To this end, politicians, the media, educational institutions, NGOs and philanthropists should work together. In addition to climate change, which has been described as "the greatest threat to humanity", this year's meeting will focus on the EU and the economic crisis. We have summarized the most important statements from the press conference in the video for you.

