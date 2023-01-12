Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The green reset: Klaus Schwab and his WEF management explain how they want to "transform" the whole world World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab
17 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

The green reset: Klaus Schwab and his WEF management explain how they want to "transform" the whole world World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab and his leadership have addressed the public ahead of the annual summit in Davos to explain how they intend to transform the entire world. This system transition should lead to a technological, CO2-neutral world economy that does justice to all genders and makes production and consumption behavior climate-friendly across all sectors. To this end, politicians, the media, educational institutions, NGOs and philanthropists should work together. In addition to climate change, which has been described as "the greatest threat to humanity", this year's meeting will focus on the EU and the economic crisis. We have summarized the most important statements from the press conference in the video for you.

Keywords
transformschwabthe green resetklaus schwab and hiswef management explain how they want tothe whole world world economic forumfounder klaus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket