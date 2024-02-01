Create New Account
A More Sure Word-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JAN 28 2024
channel image
Rightly Dividing The Word
64 Subscribers
15 views
Published Thursday

Peter Pronounced and Jesus Christ Affirmed That the Prophecies of Christ Given in Scripture Are More Certain Proof Than Eyewitnesses of His Contemporaries. Moses Wrote the Law; Your Approach to the Ten Commandments Will Determine Which Way You Go. The Commandments Are a Manifestation of The Lord Jesus Christ. The Ten Commandments Will Not Save You, But the Savior Whom They Reveal Can.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

