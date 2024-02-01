A More Sure Word-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JAN 28 2024

Peter Pronounced and Jesus Christ Affirmed That the Prophecies of Christ Given in Scripture Are More Certain Proof Than Eyewitnesses of His Contemporaries. Moses Wrote the Law; Your Approach to the Ten Commandments Will Determine Which Way You Go. The Commandments Are a Manifestation of The Lord Jesus Christ. The Ten Commandments Will Not Save You, But the Savior Whom They Reveal Can.
