Democrats Use Psychological Warfare To Start Race War! Ever heard of Divide and Conquer?

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The first segment I discus the History of Psychological Warfare and its use on a Civilian population, namely us, to promote Hatred and Racial Conflict among Americans in order to destroy the foundations of American Society allowing the Democrats lead by China to gain a foothold of control in the US.
Then from Infowars War Room With Owen Shroyer, Owen and Steve Pieczenik discuss how Critical Race Theory is being implemented and the psychology of it
Source Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Psychological_warfare
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f7d29933140ec0f382beb71
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