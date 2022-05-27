[May 27, 2022] Part 5 and 6 Presentation Revelation 12 and the Nuremburg Connection (13.3K views on YouTube)

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This is Part 5 and 6 of "Revelation 12 and the Nuremberg Connection" the last presentation that Rob Skiba prepared in 2021.
Sheila Skiba (Rob's wife) and Jeremiah Skiba (Rob's son) are reading the slides and have prepared this for you.
We hope you enjoy it!
This is the interview that inspired Rob to make this presentation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrVhbZ7fC5c&t=0s
Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUlLO8eylas&t=1s
Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7knfLjjWaw&t=66s
Part 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtmrjQ-scac&t=763s
Part 4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qif61dBv5D0&t=3s
King's Gate Media Update Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRUNWqOtNNA&t=2s
Links:
BABYLON RISING STORE: http://babylonrisingbooks.com/store.html
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/URqyKfQzCRPB/
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@RobSkiba:a
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-1625402
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/robskibaofficial/
ROB’S NEW FAN PAGE ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/RobSkibaFanPage/
Video Game: https://www.noahvr.net/
SEED the Series: https://seedtheseries.com/
SKIBA NEWS NATION:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5PTjlepJM70
Instagram: https://instagram.com/skibanewsnation/
Facebook: https://facebook.com/SkibaNewsNation/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SkibaNewsNation/
*About this Channel*
As a graduate of the Hollywood Film Institute and an avid seeker of truth, Rob Skiba’s unique talents and keen interests led him to become an award-winning documentary filmmaker, a best-selling author, and an international keynote speaker at conferences around the world who brought a unique and often unheard perspective to the UFO/alien discussion. Rob’s best-selling books on this topic include Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last, and Archon Invasion: The Rise, Fall and Return of the Nephilim. Rob and his wife Sheila co-founded King’s Gate Media—which is currently working on the development and production of a science-fiction Internet TV series called “SEED.”https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy