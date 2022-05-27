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[May 27, 2022] Part 5 and 6 Presentation Revelation 12 and the Nuremburg Connection (13.3K views on YouTube)
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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67 views • August 08, 2022

This is Part 5 and 6 of "Revelation 12 and the Nuremberg Connection" the last presentation that Rob Skiba prepared in 2021.


Sheila Skiba (Rob's wife) and Jeremiah Skiba (Rob's son) are reading the slides and have prepared this for you.


We hope you enjoy it!


This is the interview that inspired Rob to make this presentation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrVhbZ7fC5c&t=0s


Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUlLO8eylas&t=1s

Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7knfLjjWaw&t=66s

Part 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtmrjQ-scac&t=763s

Part 4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qif61dBv5D0&t=3s


King's Gate Media Update Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRUNWqOtNNA&t=2s


Links:

BABYLON RISING STORE: http://babylonrisingbooks.com/store.html

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/URqyKfQzCRPB/

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@RobSkiba:a

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-1625402

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/robskibaofficial/

ROB’S NEW FAN PAGE ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/RobSkibaFanPage/

Video Game: https://www.noahvr.net/

SEED the Series: https://seedtheseries.com/


SKIBA NEWS NATION:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5PTjlepJM70

Instagram: https://instagram.com/skibanewsnation/

Facebook: https://facebook.com/SkibaNewsNation/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SkibaNewsNation/


*About this Channel*


As a graduate of the Hollywood Film Institute and an avid seeker of truth, Rob Skiba’s unique talents and keen interests led him to become an award-winning documentary filmmaker, a best-selling author, and an international keynote speaker at conferences around the world who brought a unique and often unheard perspective to the UFO/alien discussion. Rob’s best-selling books on this topic include Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last, and Archon Invasion: The Rise, Fall and Return of the Nephilim. Rob and his wife Sheila co-founded King’s Gate Media—which is currently working on the development and production of a science-fiction Internet TV series called “SEED.”https://testingtheglobe.com

https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
sciencebibletechnologynephilimhybridsgeneticsseed war
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