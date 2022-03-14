TRUMP REALITY CHECK

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a terrible atrocity... Russia would not have dared to annex one inch of territory if I was in the white house." -Trump. He only recognizes "the proud people of Ukraine" near Kiev as "people". The Russian speakers who were butchered like those burned alive in Odessa must apparently be subhuman or animals to Trump.

Looks like Trump ignored the CIA and Nazis in Ukraine that have been there since WWII. He also overlooked the civilians of Donbass who were shot and bombed the last 8 years. We call it genocide.

We had some Trump supporters in our group who made excellent videos during the election. They are still with us but were disillusioned when Trump didn't enact martial law, locked down the country and promoted "operation warp speed" - the vaccine that has injured and killed the most people in medical history. His incompetence about Ukraine was the last straw for them.