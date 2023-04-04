Message to the Luciferian Elite-Deep State

We are at a crossroads in America and around the world. The Evil Ones who did 9/11, terrorized us with Isis, destroying with climate change, trans cults, etc. Purposely infecting the nations, and then injecting 4 Billion with Genetic poison crippling, maiming, and murdering them. This will continue until the Lord Jesus Christ Returns taking vengeance on them that no not God. In the meantime, I'd like to remind these Devils of their 1st Class Reservations.