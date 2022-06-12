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Human DNA Has Been Poisoned
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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78 views • June 12, 2022

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane shows you the answer to the ultimate question – what was this all really about, why is there such worldwide pressure to inject every living human with these mystery shots causing death and destruction? It was always a mission, a mission to poison the God given DNA forever and through the work of Dr. Daniel Nagase, Dr. Jane reviews how the DNA of over 5 billion people on the planet has been poisoned, changed forever, with built-in genetic codes for repeat infertility, disease and death greater than ever imagined. Included is a review of Dr Nagase’s findings from two recent warmed Pfizer and Moderna vial exam under electron microscopy showing no biological material but rather a large amount of aluminum and other rare metals. And proof that the Monkeypox cases around the world are a gain-of-function virus intentionally spread.

MyPowerHeart.com

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vaccinesnwowhodepopulationwefcovid
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