Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vallejo High School
74 views
channel image
AmericaTheGreat1776
Published 2 months ago |

So you are going to tell me there was a school shooting at Vallejo High School where a football coach was shot after trying to break up a fight, it’s all caught on video and not a peep from Gavin Newsom or any real mainstream coverage?

Keywords
schoolhighvallejo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket