Due to speedboats Iran just stormed and boarded big MSC cargo ships

An Iranian harsh retaliation on the US, IRGC speedboats raided and boarded the big MSC cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz and overpowered them! This comes after the US Navy previously stopped three Iranian vessels, seizing one of them amid tensions in the critical waterway. On April 23 2026, IRGC released a video containing the process of confiscating a giant cargo ship belonging to the service airline MSC, where the ship was carrying cargo belonging to the US and Israel. Iran seized two MSC ships, the Greek ship Epaminondas and the Swiss ship Francesca. Shortly after, they targeted a third UAE ship, forcing it to turn around and anchor in UAE. IRGC said the ships had "threatened maritime security by operating without the necessary permits and by tampering with navigation systems." Footage shows how IRGC Navy Special Forces boarded the cargo ships in a fast and accurate manner, where masked commandos boarded two cargo ships and managed to seize them. At least 15 Filipino sailors are currently detained, but said they were "safe and unharmed," with families informed and receiving government support.

This happened just hours, after Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire which received no response from Iran. Islamabad peace talks collapsed last week and Iran now charges a toll of more than $1 million per ship to pass through its own waterways. This confiscation process was carried out with 'Haydar-110,' the fastest operational military boat in the world with a speed of 203 km/hour. Haydar-110 moved silently, surpassing all warships, a technology that shocked the West, they were able to launch anti-ship missiles against disobedient ships. Although the speedboats were small, they involved up to 30 more participants during the seizure operation.

Trump raved on Truth Social "I have ordered the US Navy to shoot and kill any ship, even a small one, that places mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. Let there be no hesitation." Iranian-flagged vessels continued to operate despite a so-called US maritime blockade, highlighting the limits of law enforcement. Sources assess that the success of this blockade is complicated and the US sea blockade on Iran is ineffective!

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