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Newsbreak 149: Dr. Edward Spencer, Retired Neurologist, Reports From the Field on Possible Neurotechnology Hits
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150 views • May 11, 2022
Dr. Ed Spencer, a retired neurologist with an MD from Yale and specialties in Neurology from Stanford and the University of California, reports an odd set of symptoms called dysgeusia--the sensation of a bad taste in the mouth--which affects appetite and hydration, and speculates on its possibly being the effect of targeted neurotechnology--a subject neither of us is unfamiliar with.
Dr. Spencer also speaks of his theories of who is behind the use of these technologies on people today and posits the existence of a persisting, large-head species existing among us since the time of Akhenatan who have enslaved and exploit our species. He mentions giant underground caves in Turkey -- not the Gobekli Tepe excavations -- pointing to their past existence.
Our conversation was rather abruptly ended as the meeting was hacked when he spoke about Mars and evidence there for a similarly ancient culture. Please visit my Odysee channel to see earlier interviews with Ed on these subjects--he has also interviewed at other channels, sharing his deep analysis and views.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Report # 174 | Interview with Dr. Edward Spencer: COVID-19 or 5G? Vaccines vs Vitamin C, True Cure
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/report-174-interview-with-dr-edward:e
Breaking News/1/July 6, 2017: Dr. Edward Spencer Reports a DEW Attack
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/breaking-news-1-july-6-2017-dr-edward:2
Report #18 Dr. Ed Spencer, Part 3 - Vaccine Whistleblower Reports Retaliation
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/report-18-dr-ed-spencer-part-3-vaccine:a
Report # 17: Dr. Ed Spencer, Part 2 -- Researching DEWs, Comets, Eustace Mullins, Jews & Judaism
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/report-17-dr-ed-spencer-part-2:9
Report #7: Conversation with Dr. Ed Spencer -- Part 1, The Medical Establishment & Neurotech
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/report-7-conversation-with-dr-ed-spencer:e
Report #11: Ramola D Interviewed by Dr. Ed Spencer - Life & Background, Targeting & Surveillance
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/report-11-ramola-d-interviewed-by-dr-ed:6
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH FROM VACCINES AND CHEMTRAILS and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH FROM VACCINES AND CHEMTRAILS and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK SO IT CAN CONTINUE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
Dr. Spencer also speaks of his theories of who is behind the use of these technologies on people today and posits the existence of a persisting, large-head species existing among us since the time of Akhenatan who have enslaved and exploit our species. He mentions giant underground caves in Turkey -- not the Gobekli Tepe excavations -- pointing to their past existence.
Our conversation was rather abruptly ended as the meeting was hacked when he spoke about Mars and evidence there for a similarly ancient culture. Please visit my Odysee channel to see earlier interviews with Ed on these subjects--he has also interviewed at other channels, sharing his deep analysis and views.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Report # 174 | Interview with Dr. Edward Spencer: COVID-19 or 5G? Vaccines vs Vitamin C, True Cure
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/report-174-interview-with-dr-edward:e
Breaking News/1/July 6, 2017: Dr. Edward Spencer Reports a DEW Attack
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/breaking-news-1-july-6-2017-dr-edward:2
Report #18 Dr. Ed Spencer, Part 3 - Vaccine Whistleblower Reports Retaliation
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/report-18-dr-ed-spencer-part-3-vaccine:a
Report # 17: Dr. Ed Spencer, Part 2 -- Researching DEWs, Comets, Eustace Mullins, Jews & Judaism
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/report-17-dr-ed-spencer-part-2:9
Report #7: Conversation with Dr. Ed Spencer -- Part 1, The Medical Establishment & Neurotech
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/report-7-conversation-with-dr-ed-spencer:e
Report #11: Ramola D Interviewed by Dr. Ed Spencer - Life & Background, Targeting & Surveillance
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/report-11-ramola-d-interviewed-by-dr-ed:6
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH FROM VACCINES AND CHEMTRAILS and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH FROM VACCINES AND CHEMTRAILS and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK SO IT CAN CONTINUE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
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