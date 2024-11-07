© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran & Lebanon War US Election Current Military Analysis 11-06-24 lotfyzakaria
lotfy zakaria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgYCai46LRY
بعد فوز ترامب ! لبنان يحرق مطارات اسرائيل و رعب في اوروبا من نهاية اوكرانيا و الشرق الاوسط
After Trump's victory! Lebanon burns Israel's airports, and there is terror in Europe about the end of Ukraine and the Middle East