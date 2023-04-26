The CCP-funded Police Department not only operates in New York City and not only spies and does all of these covert operations and work, but it intimidates those that dare to dissent against the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p2fb44z8a37

中共资助的警察局不仅在纽约市运作，不仅监视并进行所有这些秘密行动和工作，而且恐吓那些敢于反对这个可怕政权所犯下的可怕人类暴行的人。

The CCP-funded Police Department not only operates in New York City and not only spies and does all of these covert operations and work, but it intimidates those that dare to dissent against the horrible human atrocities committed by this horrific regime.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #americafirstnews #JoshuaFeuerstein.





