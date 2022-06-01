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My corona vaccination and its consequences
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62 views • June 01, 2022
Shawn Stelton, a perfectly healthy woman until earlier this year, was vaccinated with the COVID-Vaccination Moderna in the USA in January 2021 and experienced massive, uncontrollable effects on her own body in the following days. So far this damage has been irreparable. Her personal report is both shocking and alarming. See for yourself... - and warn your acquaintances, friends and relatives.
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