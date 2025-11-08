🎯 Target Shopping

A lush pop epic with dense orchestration: interwoven guitars, basses, and pianos, layered drums, plus full strings, horns, and woodwinds all doubling motifs for a wall of sound, Brooding piano and strings open, joined by woodwinds and gentle percussion, Progressive rock twists—odd meters, evolving instrumental breaks, and fluid guitar—build intensity, Rich overdubbing adds depth; echo chamber reverb amplifies grandeur, A sweeping crescendo gives way to an airy finale of ethereal vocals over sparse, atmospheric strings, blending romantic melancholy, cinematic pop, psychedelic dreaminess, and classical-rock sophistication





[Verse 1] They profit from style, make money on the chic Big Red Cart awaits me, on this weekly spree Seasonal decor, clearance toys for all Bullseye's beckoning, as I answer the call They own the aisles, they own the shelves They push the new arrivals, and treat us to ourselves We the Shoppers have had enough of it! 'Cuz my Wallet's here to flip the script! [Chorus] They target the spots inside your head (your head) Retail therapy while we're all misled (misled) The store displays think my cart's better fed Unpacking the bags that I just got Unpacking the bags that I just got [Verse 2] Browsing the displays at the home goods bay Keepin' trendy new items, makin' the whole family pay They stock up the shoes and silence the facts While tempting everyone with affordable snacks Ads on my phone they're selling me needs They want me buying clothes 'til my closet is full, indeed Designers collaboration running sales for days Buying stuff 'til there's no room left [Chorus] They target the spots inside your head (your head) Retail therapy while we're all misled (misled) The store displays think my cart's better fed Unpacking the bags that I just got Unpacking the bags that I just got [Bridge] They stock all the flavors that could save my mood While they threaten my budget for something new Their prices seem great, I know it's true (I know it's true it's true) But I'm making so many purchases while they're tempting you (they're tempting you) [Chorus] They target the spots inside your head (your head) Retail therapy while we're all misled (misled) The store displays think my cart's better fed Unpacking the bags that I just got Unpacking the bags that I just got My receipt says more than I first planned Unpacking the bags that I just got