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Update! And a message for Believers. BY DANA ASHLIE
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2974 views • February 19, 2020
Published on Jan 2, 2018
Spiritual warfare is real, I didn't used to believe it...but it's all too true. Prayers requested and the battle ensues.
Some have asked how/where they can help support this work to keep it coming:
Hallelujah!
Just put this in your address bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Spiritual warfare is real, I didn't used to believe it...but it's all too true. Prayers requested and the battle ensues.
Some have asked how/where they can help support this work to keep it coming:
Hallelujah!
Just put this in your address bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
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