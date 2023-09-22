Create New Account
PSEC - 2023 - Raiders Of The Lost ART | 432hz [hd 720p]
Published Yesterday

 ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - Raiders Of The Lost ART" -- What was intended as a brief trip to the post office, ended up unfolding into an unexpected side quest for Dave and Henrick. We're not going to spoil it for you in this description :)



Participants List: Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson, CC / Fair Use: Misc

