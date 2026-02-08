© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🥇 Kira Kimura WINS SNOWBOARD BIG AIR GOLD! 🥉 | 2026 Winter Olympics Snowboarding Highlights
Description
At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano‑Cortina, Japan’s Kira Kimura captured men’s snowboard Big Air gold with a switch backside 1980 in his final run (90.50, 179.50 total), while teammate Ryoma Kimata took silver. China’s Su Yiming secured bronze with scores of 88.25 and 80.25, completing a full set of Olympic medals after gold and silver in Beijing 2022.
Hashtags
#Snowboarding #WinterOlympics2026 #KiraKimura #SuYiming #BigAir #OlympicGold #MilanoCortina2026 #JapanSnowboarding #ChinaSnowboarding #Olympics