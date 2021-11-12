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97 ARTICLES: ATHLETES after COVID-19 Vaccination
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3348 views • November 12, 2021
COVID-19 VACCINE: 200 TIMES INCREASE IN HEART INFLAMMATION ☠️
https://www.brighteon.com/469850ca-cce9-4365-bfd4-deb50d7e8b72
Still think the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective? Think again... Here's 97 articles on athletes being injured or dead after taking these COVID-19 experimental gene therapy "vaccines". Heart inflammation and heart attacks are among the most common. I'm sure these are all just 97 coincidences right?
https://www.brighteon.com/469850ca-cce9-4365-bfd4-deb50d7e8b72
Still think the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective? Think again... Here's 97 articles on athletes being injured or dead after taking these COVID-19 experimental gene therapy "vaccines". Heart inflammation and heart attacks are among the most common. I'm sure these are all just 97 coincidences right?
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