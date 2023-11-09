'MAUI DEW WEAPON EXPOSED MURDERING COUNTLESS HUMANS!.

THERE CAN BE NO DOUBT A DEW (DIRECT ENERGY WEAPON) WIPED OUT MAUI. NO NORMAL FIRE CAN MELT VEHICLES TURNING THEM INTO HOT COOKING METAL. NOT ONLY THAT TRESS WERE LEFT STANDING NEAR THIS HORRIFIC FIRE. IT'S TIME THE EVIL BASTARDS COOKING HUMANS ALIVE BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE....WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.