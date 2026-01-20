Su-57M for the first time Attacked British Servicemen using the Latest Complex S-71 'MONOCHROME'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meanwhile, on the night of January 19, Russia launched another combined missile attack on the Odessa region. At the same time, it is worth noting that over the past week, this was the seventh missile strike on this region. Thus, it becomes clear that Russia launches missile and bomb attacks on military and energy facilities in the Odessa region almost every day. All this indicates that the battle for Odessa has actually begun ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
