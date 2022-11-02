Brother Miles Broke the News About the Crimes and Perverted Behaviors of Zhang Hongwei, Zhang Songqiao, XU Jiayin, and Others

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/502406
Summary：Everyone almost ignores Zhang Hongwei. Many people know that there is Ma Mingzhe and underestimate Zhang Hongwei. He is the one person who can only earn and never lose, the only one and in the name of national policy.