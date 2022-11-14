Beware the Modern Day Imprimaturs

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Most of you will have no idea what I am talking about with the word "imprimatur", but if you are a deep researcher in how tyranny got us to this stage by twisting biblical aspects around on us, then an understanding of this simple term may prove invaluable to you, especially if you are one of us who are working our way out of Caesar's clutches!