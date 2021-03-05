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Are Your Nutritional Supplements Worth Your Money?
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153 views • March 05, 2021
How do you decide what brand of nutritional supplements to use? Do you read online reviews of other users? Do you ask your local health food store clerk? Do you read labels and try to figure it out on your own? In this video, Lisa Moore, Registered Dietician, and I discuss the ins and outs of different types of supplements and what you need to know to make the best choices. Spend your money wisely and buy supplements that will actually benefit you!
We discuss supplements made out of whole foods vs. "nutraceuticals"- supplements made out of synthetic ingredients in a lab that only contain fractions of nutrients.
Here is my email address if you're interested in a virtual consult (or live if you're in the NYC area!) [email protected]
Here is a link to directly purchase supplements from one of my favorite brands, Standard Process and MediHerb (only sold through practitioners)
https://www.drcori.com/shop-1
We discuss supplements made out of whole foods vs. "nutraceuticals"- supplements made out of synthetic ingredients in a lab that only contain fractions of nutrients.
Here is my email address if you're interested in a virtual consult (or live if you're in the NYC area!) [email protected]
Here is a link to directly purchase supplements from one of my favorite brands, Standard Process and MediHerb (only sold through practitioners)
https://www.drcori.com/shop-1
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