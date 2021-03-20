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Międzynarodowy marsz o wolność.
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22 views • March 20, 2021
20 marca w Warszawie odbył się zorganizowany przez StopNop protest przeciwko polityce rządów wykorzystujących epidemie do wprowadzania totalitaryzmu. Choć warszawski rząd Trzaskowskiego odwołał pozwolenie na organizowanie spotkania to przekształciło się ono w swobodny protest i przemarsz ulicami miasta tysięcy uczestników.
International March for Freedom - On March 20, a protest organized by StopNop was held in Warsaw against the policies of governments using epidemics to introduce totalitarianism. Although the Warsaw government of Trzaskowski revoked the permit to organize the meeting, it turned into a free protest and a march through the streets of the city of thousands of participants.
Anti-covid protests in Poland:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/multimedia/covid_1984_protesty,p235246547
International March for Freedom - On March 20, a protest organized by StopNop was held in Warsaw against the policies of governments using epidemics to introduce totalitarianism. Although the Warsaw government of Trzaskowski revoked the permit to organize the meeting, it turned into a free protest and a march through the streets of the city of thousands of participants.
Anti-covid protests in Poland:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/multimedia/covid_1984_protesty,p235246547
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