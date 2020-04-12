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INTRO TO 5G & SMART METER HEALTH EFFECTS
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166 views • April 12, 2020
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Introduction to the health effects of smart meters, 5G and wi-fi devices.
For discounted EMF protection products and meters as well as the 5G Rezotone Shield visit www.5gawareness.com/protection
Introduction to the health effects of smart meters, 5G and wi-fi devices.
For discounted EMF protection products and meters as well as the 5G Rezotone Shield visit www.5gawareness.com/protection
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