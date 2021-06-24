EP 2502-6PM BREAKING: U.S. Software Mogul John McAfee Found Dead In Spanish Prison 

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BARCELONA, June 23 (Reuters) – U.S. technology entrepreneur John McAfee hanged himself in his prison cell on Wednesday after the Spanish high court authorised his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges, his lawyer told Reuters. Known for his eccentric behaviour, McAfee, 75, was a pioneer of anti-virus software, introducing his eponymous program in the 1980s. He had been indicted in Tennessee on tax evasion charges. He also was charged in a cryptocurrency fraud case in New York.McAfee was arrested in the Barcelona airport then jailed there in October. Prison authorities were investigating the cause of death. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18024
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