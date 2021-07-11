© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
News Reporter from '91 EXPOSES Secret Government Corruption - from Vietnam to NWO Globalr Takeover
Follow
0
Share
Report
73 views • July 11, 2021
An ACTUAL News Reporter from '91 EXPOSES Secret Government Corruption - from Vietnam to New World Order Takeover They have been behind IT ALL.
This reporter from 01' outlines their entire plan. Even if you think you know all the crime our government got up to over the last few decades, give this a watch anyway, you will learn something [or your money back!]
Comments:
Wow.... after watching this from beginning to end... its the PERFECT thing to show any sheeple to wake 'em up. Its a news documentary from the 2000's (i think) and it reminds you what news USED to be. This chick exposes ALL of the NWO, almost as effectively as we have today, 20+ years ago. She was 100% about all of it, BigPharma, Political ties to the bloodlines, Drug trafficking, War for Profit, The Great Reset, New World Order, right up to World Domination through the corrupt UN ruled by the 300. She exposes them all for the fraud's and murderers they are. She doesn't mention the global child/human trafficking, child murder, Satan Worship or Adrenochrome, but she nails them for everything else. from Vietnam to New World Order take over. She even names when they made the plan and which ones of them were there. Some Damning shit.
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1214089110795735040?referrer=shane_st_pierre
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/From-Vietnam-to-NWO-Global-takeover-This-reporter-from-0--Minds:f?r=9kQict139RPbdG61aGhDbCcpo8HcLcp4
Episodes
Spacebusters Part 1 - The Truth
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZfnaMqen4FFM/ https://rumble.com/vigejp-spacebusters-part-1-the-truth.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
Spacebusters Part 2 - The Hoax
https://www.roxytube.com/v/I3I2Ah https://www.bitchute.com/video/KV8tpxNVkjPC/ https://rumble.com/vigfnd-spacebusters-part-2-the-hoax.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
SpaceBusters Part 3 - Electric Virology: the truth about viruses
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K7LRqf https://www.bitchute.com/video/md5KsuBexHtI/ https://rumble.com/vigg5n-spacebusters-part-3-electric-virology-the-truth-about-viruses.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
SPACEBUSTERS PART 4 - UN AGENDA 21, AGENDA 2030
https://www.roxytube.com/v/UzwPB1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/X4tu64EBZAqB/ https://rumble.com/vigh6v-spacebusters-part-4-un-agenda-21-agenda-2030.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
Spacebusters Part 5 - Finale - The New World Order
https://www.roxytube.com/v/7SRcvP https://www.bitchute.com/video/WyWmFkr5Orq2/ https://rumble.com/vigh7f-spacebusters-part-5-finale-the-new-world-order.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
====My Links=================
=============================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-113229341014946
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/stpierrs/
[TikTok] https://www.tiktok.com/@shane_st_pierre?lang=en&;is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
This reporter from 01' outlines their entire plan. Even if you think you know all the crime our government got up to over the last few decades, give this a watch anyway, you will learn something [or your money back!]
Comments:
Wow.... after watching this from beginning to end... its the PERFECT thing to show any sheeple to wake 'em up. Its a news documentary from the 2000's (i think) and it reminds you what news USED to be. This chick exposes ALL of the NWO, almost as effectively as we have today, 20+ years ago. She was 100% about all of it, BigPharma, Political ties to the bloodlines, Drug trafficking, War for Profit, The Great Reset, New World Order, right up to World Domination through the corrupt UN ruled by the 300. She exposes them all for the fraud's and murderers they are. She doesn't mention the global child/human trafficking, child murder, Satan Worship or Adrenochrome, but she nails them for everything else. from Vietnam to New World Order take over. She even names when they made the plan and which ones of them were there. Some Damning shit.
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1214089110795735040?referrer=shane_st_pierre
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/From-Vietnam-to-NWO-Global-takeover-This-reporter-from-0--Minds:f?r=9kQict139RPbdG61aGhDbCcpo8HcLcp4
Episodes
Spacebusters Part 1 - The Truth
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZfnaMqen4FFM/ https://rumble.com/vigejp-spacebusters-part-1-the-truth.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
Spacebusters Part 2 - The Hoax
https://www.roxytube.com/v/I3I2Ah https://www.bitchute.com/video/KV8tpxNVkjPC/ https://rumble.com/vigfnd-spacebusters-part-2-the-hoax.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
SpaceBusters Part 3 - Electric Virology: the truth about viruses
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K7LRqf https://www.bitchute.com/video/md5KsuBexHtI/ https://rumble.com/vigg5n-spacebusters-part-3-electric-virology-the-truth-about-viruses.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
SPACEBUSTERS PART 4 - UN AGENDA 21, AGENDA 2030
https://www.roxytube.com/v/UzwPB1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/X4tu64EBZAqB/ https://rumble.com/vigh6v-spacebusters-part-4-un-agenda-21-agenda-2030.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
Spacebusters Part 5 - Finale - The New World Order
https://www.roxytube.com/v/7SRcvP https://www.bitchute.com/video/WyWmFkr5Orq2/ https://rumble.com/vigh7f-spacebusters-part-5-finale-the-new-world-order.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
====My Links=================
=============================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-113229341014946
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/stpierrs/
[TikTok] https://www.tiktok.com/@shane_st_pierre?lang=en&;is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.