SELEUKID Kingdom circa 300 100BC Ancient Greek Coins Guide and Collection #trustedcoins

SELEUKID Kingdom circa 300-100BC Ancient Greek Coins Guide and Collection
Video and Checklist Tool Shows the Different Types of Ancient Coins of the Seleucid Empire and where to Buy them Online from trusted eBay seller and Coin Expert
Welcome my friends to the guide on the coins of the Seleukid realm! This guide is designed for maximum impact, use and fun in learning, researching and buying these ancient coins easily. You can use it to assemble a collection, learn about the different coin types and for you to easily to find them in my online ancient coin shop.
The Seleukid Empire was a Hellenistic kingdom ruled by the Seleukid dynasty founded by Seleukos I Nikator following the division of the empire created by Alexander III the Great after his death in 323 B.C. Seleukos received the central portion of Alexander's conquests and, from there, expanded his dominions to include much of Alexander's near eastern territories all the way up to Northern India area. The Seleukid Empire was a major center of Hellenistic culture that maintained the preeminence of Greek customs where a Greek-Macedonian political elite dominated. The Greek population of the cities who formed the dominant elite were reinforced by emigration from ancient Greece. Seleukid tried an expansion into Anatolia and Greece which was abruptly halted after decisive defeats at the hands of the Roman army. Their attempts to defeat their old enemy Ptolemaic Egypt were frustrated by Roman demands. Much of the eastern part of the empire was conquered by the Parthians under Mithridates I of Parthia in the mid-2nd century BC, yet the Seleucid kings continued to rule a rump state from the Seleukid Kingdom until the invasion by Armenian king Tigranes the Great and their ultimate overthrow by the Roman general Pompey.
How to Use this Section
This part was designed as an easy-to-use checklist and research tool. You may also want to familiarize yourself with ancient Greek coins by area, city and king which lists alphabetically all ancient Greek coins ever made.
You may also benefit from articles and videos about different types of ancient Greek, Roman Biblical Byzantine and world coins.
List of Seleukid Kings in Alphabetical Order
Seleukid
Seleucia or Seleukid
Achaios
Alexander I Balas
Alexander II Zabinas
Antiochos I Soter
Antiochos II Theos
Antiochos III
Antiochos IV Epiphanes
Antiochos V Eupator
Antiochos VI Dionysos
Antiochos VII
Antiochos Epiphanes, Son of Antiochos VII
Antiochos VIII Epiphanes (Grypos)
Antiochos IX Kyzikenos
Antiochos X Eusebes Philopator
Antiochos XI Epiphanes Philadelphos
Antiochos XII Dionysos
Antiochos XIII Asiatikos
Antiochos Son Of Seleukos IV
Demetrios I Soter
Demetrios II Nikator
Demetrios III Philopator
Hierax
Philip Philadelphos
Seleukos I Nikator
Seleukos II Kallinikos
Seleukos III Keraunos
Seleukos IV Philipator
Seleukos VI Epiphanes Nikator
Tigranes II
Timarchos
Tryphon
