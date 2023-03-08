SELEUKID Kingdom circa 300 100BC Ancient Greek Coins Guide and Collection #trustedcoins

http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/seleukid-coins-guide/amp/ for the ARTICLE to the VIDEO.Original video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6OsG7xBW-F8

SELEUKID Kingdom circa 300-100BC Ancient Greek Coins Guide and Collection

Video and Checklist Tool Shows the Different Types of Ancient Coins of the Seleucid Empire and where to Buy them Online from trusted eBay seller and Coin Expert

Welcome my friends to the guide on the coins of the Seleukid realm! This guide is designed for maximum impact, use and fun in learning, researching and buying these ancient coins easily. You can use it to assemble a collection, learn about the different coin types and for you to easily to find them in my online ancient coin shop.





The Seleukid Empire was a Hellenistic kingdom ruled by the Seleukid dynasty founded by Seleukos I Nikator following the division of the empire created by Alexander III the Great after his death in 323 B.C. Seleukos received the central portion of Alexander's conquests and, from there, expanded his dominions to include much of Alexander's near eastern territories all the way up to Northern India area. The Seleukid Empire was a major center of Hellenistic culture that maintained the preeminence of Greek customs where a Greek-Macedonian political elite dominated. The Greek population of the cities who formed the dominant elite were reinforced by emigration from ancient Greece. Seleukid tried an expansion into Anatolia and Greece which was abruptly halted after decisive defeats at the hands of the Roman army. Their attempts to defeat their old enemy Ptolemaic Egypt were frustrated by Roman demands. Much of the eastern part of the empire was conquered by the Parthians under Mithridates I of Parthia in the mid-2nd century BC, yet the Seleucid kings continued to rule a rump state from the Seleukid Kingdom until the invasion by Armenian king Tigranes the Great and their ultimate overthrow by the Roman general Pompey.

How to Use this Section





List of Seleukid Kings in Alphabetical Order





Seleukid

Seleucia or Seleukid

Achaios

Alexander I Balas

Alexander II Zabinas

Antiochos I Soter

Antiochos II Theos

Antiochos III

Antiochos IV Epiphanes

Antiochos V Eupator

Antiochos VI Dionysos

Antiochos VII

Antiochos Epiphanes, Son of Antiochos VII

Antiochos VIII Epiphanes (Grypos)

Antiochos IX Kyzikenos

Antiochos X Eusebes Philopator

Antiochos XI Epiphanes Philadelphos

Antiochos XII Dionysos

Antiochos XIII Asiatikos

Antiochos Son Of Seleukos IV

Demetrios I Soter

Demetrios II Nikator

Demetrios III Philopator

Hierax

Philip Philadelphos

Seleukos I Nikator

Seleukos II Kallinikos

Seleukos III Keraunos

Seleukos IV Philipator

Seleukos VI Epiphanes Nikator

Tigranes II

Timarchos

Tryphon