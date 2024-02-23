"Ireland is full!" Anti-immigration backlash in Ireland

Ireland’s anti-immigration backlash has spiraled into country-wide unrest in recent months after a sharp rise in the number of foreigners arriving onto its shores. Protests, arson attacks and hardening anti-immigration views have transfused Irish politics with a fervour not seen since the Troubles.
Freelance journalist Michael Murphy went to Ireland for the Telegraph to find out what Irish people make of the growing strife.
