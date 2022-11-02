Speculation on the Stratosphere

A conjecture that the temperature distribution in the stratosphere and in the Sun's corona might be attributable to an electric field caused by the separation of charged particles in a gravitational field.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.