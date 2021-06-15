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My Fellow Americans, Patriots of The World.
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561 views • June 15, 2021
My Fellow Americans, Patriots of The World.
It is time we Rise as one to collectively shine our Light on the Darkness that we live amongst.
It is time to reclaim our Victory, and restore this world as it was meant to be.
We truly can achieve Heaven on Earth, if we simply Believe.
Are we not the ones we’ve been waiting for?
Is this not our Destiny?
Our call out to you,
Find it in your Soul to shine your light brighter than you’ve ever know.
I call out to you, make it clear We are the Protectors of our Home.
We are an Army of Digital Soldiers.
Our time has come to take back our Country. Take back our school boards, take back our local elections and government.
Our battle is no longer Digital. It is time we Save America.
Share Here: https://youtu.be/Q93xIlP9PC0
It is time we Rise as one to collectively shine our Light on the Darkness that we live amongst.
It is time to reclaim our Victory, and restore this world as it was meant to be.
We truly can achieve Heaven on Earth, if we simply Believe.
Are we not the ones we’ve been waiting for?
Is this not our Destiny?
Our call out to you,
Find it in your Soul to shine your light brighter than you’ve ever know.
I call out to you, make it clear We are the Protectors of our Home.
We are an Army of Digital Soldiers.
Our time has come to take back our Country. Take back our school boards, take back our local elections and government.
Our battle is no longer Digital. It is time we Save America.
Share Here: https://youtu.be/Q93xIlP9PC0
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