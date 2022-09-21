Dale Walls Shares Why Discipline Is Self Leadership

My guest in this episode is Dale Walls. After 20 years in executive leadership, he founded LionsGuide to help others apply high performance and leadership skills in their lives so that they can achieve their personal and professional goals faster.

At 17, he was lost in life without purpose or direction, an only child of a broken home, and living in his grandmother’s attic. While being stitched up following a bloody street fight, he agreed to attend a week-long boot camp hosted by the American Legion---run by U.S. Marines. This set him on a life-long path in leadership and high performance. Following an honorable enlistment, now veteran Marine Sergeant Walls, he returned to his small-town home where he founded an IT Service Company (Corsica Technologies) that grew to be one of the best in class in the United States. After nearly two decades of growing Corsica to eight-figure revenues and making multiple acquisitions, he sold the company and founded Lions Guide. Now he spend his days fulfilling his passion to help others learn high performance and leadership skills to apply in their lives so they might achieve their own personal and professional goals.

