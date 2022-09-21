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Dale Walls Shares Why Discipline Is Self Leadership
Cashflow Ninja
Cashflow Ninja
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11 views • September 21, 2022

My guest in this episode is Dale Walls. After 20 years in executive leadership, he founded LionsGuide to help others apply high performance and leadership skills in their lives so that they can achieve their personal and professional goals faster.

At 17, he was lost in life without purpose or direction, an only child of a broken home, and living in his grandmother’s attic. While being stitched up following a bloody street fight, he agreed to attend a week-long boot camp hosted by the American Legion---run by U.S. Marines. This set him on a life-long path in leadership and high performance. Following an honorable enlistment, now veteran Marine Sergeant Walls, he returned to his small-town home where he founded an IT Service Company (Corsica Technologies) that grew to be one of the best in class in the United States. After nearly two decades of growing Corsica to eight-figure revenues and making multiple acquisitions, he sold the company and founded Lions Guide. Now he spend his days fulfilling his passion to help others learn high performance and leadership skills to apply in their lives so they might achieve their own personal and professional goals.

Interview Links:

Lions Guide https://www.lionsguide.com/

Episode Sponsors:

Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com

Pantheon Investments: Build holistic wealth to achieve financial freedom in any economy www.pantheoninvest.com

GoBundance: The Tribe For Healthy, Wealthy, Generous Men Who Choose To Lead EPIC Lives www.gobundance.com

The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com

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Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com  - password “penumbra”

Producers Capital Partners: Multiply Capital Through Alternative Investments  www.producerscapitalpartners.com

Lavish Keys: Your Turnkey Solution For Luxury Short Term Rentals www.lavishkeys.com

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The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

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