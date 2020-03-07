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Mises scholar Patrick Newman: Rothbard’s lost history of America’s Founding
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
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5 views • March 07, 2020
ROTHBARD! They found a lost volume from the last century’s greatest political-economic thinker.

No one wrote revisionist history, free-market economics or polemics like the late, great Murray Rothbard. And Professor Patrick Newman figured out how to translate Mr. Libertarian’s sloppy handwriting to publish his lost, final volume of the history of colonial America.

Like Nock who characterized our Constitution as a coup d’etat by the international elite, Rothbard castigates the Philadelphia convention as a betrayal of the Articles government - a theme naturally growing from his power elite slam of the previous century and a half of rigid rule in Britain’s American colonies. This class conflict between the crony statists and libertarian producers informs modern times - as well as ancient times (for anyone having read Rothbard’s History of Economic Thought).
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murray rothbardconceived in libertymises
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