Why Did Satan Quote Scripture?
The Berean Call
This is our Understanding the Scriptures segment, we are in the gospel of Matthew 4, and we left off with verse 5, so I am going to read verse 5.If you have your Bibles and you’re home it would be great for you to follow along with us.Matthew chapter 4, verse 5:“Then the devil taketh him up into the holy city, and setteth him on a pinnacle of the temple, And saith unto him, If thou be the Son of God, cast thyself down:for it is written, He shall give his angels charge concerning thee:and in their hands they shall bear thee up, lest at any time thou dash thy foot against a stone.”Interesting, the devil is quoting Scriptures to Jesus.




