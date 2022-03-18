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The Plan to manufacture Food Shortages to Ensure Compliance [REPOST From 14 Nov 2021]
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180 views • March 18, 2022
The Plan to manufacture Food Shortages to Ensure Compliance [REPOST From 14 Nov 2021]
Getting sick of being right...
https://www.roxytube.com/v/F5gAsH
1981 MOVIE - HOW DID THEY KNOW? "THEY" WROTE THE SCRIPT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YW8DzVxKXOVz/
Getting sick of being right...
https://www.roxytube.com/v/F5gAsH
1981 MOVIE - HOW DID THEY KNOW? "THEY" WROTE THE SCRIPT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YW8DzVxKXOVz/
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