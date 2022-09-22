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timtruth Depopulation & Eugenics In Their Own Words Psychopaths & Asylum Patients Paul Ehrlich, Dennis Meadows, Club Of Rome, Margaret Sanger & Others
Tim Truthhttps://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Depopulation-archive-footage:e
https://rumble.com/v1kxb8t-depopulation-is-upon-us-paul-ehrlich-dennis-meadows-club-of-rome-margaret-s.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9GnSKzSrGJzu/
Depopulation Is Upon Us: Paul Ehrlich, Dennis Meadows, Club Of Rome, Margaret Sanger Explain Plan