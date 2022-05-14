Every Piece Of Gear In A Military Dog Handler’s Field Bag | Loadout

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
179,392 views Apr 19, 2022 A military working dog handler breaks down every piece of gear he carries, including emergency medical supplies, various toys, and "doggles". MA1 Matthew Hollingsworth explains why each item is integral to the mission of a military working dog handler, which are used by every branch of the US military.